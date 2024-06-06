‘The Acolyte’ Blasts Onto Disney+ With 4.8M Views In First Day Of Streaming

The Acolyte is off to a promising start on Disney+.

The new Star Wars series launched on June 4 with two episodes, generating 4.8M views in its first day on the streamer. That makes it the biggest series premiere on Disney+ this year.

Disney+ doesn’t generally release viewership data for series after just one day of streaming. In August, the streamer said that Ahsoka drew 14M views in its first 5 days. As of now, The Acolyte is on track to zoom right past that benchmark, but it’ll need to sustain similar viewership over the weekend in order to do so.

The streamer can be a bit inconsistent with its viewership data, generally. When Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuted in December, Disney+ announced that series’ six-day viewership tally. However, releasing the viewership for one single day of viewing does indicate that Disney+ feels quite confident in The Acolyte‘s ability to keep performing well.

Created by Lesley Headland (Russian Doll), The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

Cast includes Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto, Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917) and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix).

