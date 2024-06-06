‘The Acolyte’ Reaches 4.8 Million Views in One Day, Biggest Disney+ Launch of 2024

“The Acolyte,” Disney+’s newest Star Wars series, reached 4.8 million views in its first day of availability. This marks the streamer’s biggest series premiere of 2024 thus far, according to Disney.

An exact first-day viewership total isn’t available for “Ahsoka,” the most recent Star Wars series, though Disney did report that it took five days to reach 14 million views. That comes out to an average of 2.8 million viewers per day — 2 million below the launch of “The Acolyte.” (Note: a “view” is calculated by dividing the number of hours each title is watched by its runtime.)

More from Variety

More to come…

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.