Will 'The Acolyte' Have a Season 2

The first season of The Acolyte was helmed by showrunner Leslye Headland, who seems eager for a second season of her Star Wars universe show. However, there has not yet been any indication that one is coming, despite trending interest in Manny Jacinto.

Here’s what we know about the possibility of a second season so far.

What would a second season of The Acolyte be about?

When the show was announced in 2020, LucasFilm President Kathleen Kennedy, described the show on Disney Investor Day by saying, “The Acolyte is a mystery thriller that will take us into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging Dark Side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.”

The series follows a Padawan who seeks out her former Jedi Master to investigate a series of Jedi murders. That Padawan is Amandla Stenberg, playing both Osha and Mae, twins who were split from one consciousness using the Force. And Osha appears to have some romantic feelings for Jacinto’s Qimir, which could be a key point if the show gets a season two.

Who stars in The Acolyte season two?

In season one, the show starred Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Charlie Barnett, Dafne Keen, Rebecca Henderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Carrie-Anne Moss, Manny Jacinto, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, Margarita Levieva, Lauren Brady, Leah Brady, and Harry Trevaldwyn. Anyone who lives through the first eight episodes could potentially make a return.

What has been said about a possible renewal?

In an extremely in depth interview with Nerdist, Headland promised a satisfying conclusion to the first season while implying there’s still a lot more story she’d like to unpack.

“We definitely aren’t going to leave you hanging,” she said. “You do a show like this, you take a lot of risks, you don’t really save a lot of those types of questions for season two.”

When asked, “Do you know if you’re definitely getting a season two?”

She laughed and replied, “No!” then continued, “I have no idea. Well, not that I have no idea. I would say there are conversations. And I don’t know when that will happen. I don’t know when that decision will be made.”



This post will be updated.

