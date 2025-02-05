Acquitted ‘Subway Vigilante’ Daniel Penny Is Silicon Valley’s Latest Hire

Daniel Penny has reportedly landed a role in venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz a little less than two months after he was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide pertaining to the chokehold death of 30-year-old homeless man Jordan Neely in 2023.

An internal memo obtained by The Free Press , confirmed that the former Marine would be joining the Silicon Valley giant and would be assuming a position in its American Dynamism practice. Per its website , the practice “invests in founders and companies that support the national interest” including aerospace and defense industries.

“He will learn the business of investing and he will work to support our portfolio companies,” David Ulevitch, a partner at Andreessen Horowitz, wrote to employees in a note sent Tuesday, per The Free Press.

Daniel Penny arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on December 9, 2024 in New York City. / Alex Kent / Alex Kent/Getty Images

“Daniel is a Marine Corps veteran who served his country, and in a frightening moment in a crowded New York City subway car, did a courageous thing,” Ulevitch said in a statement obtained by Bloomberg .

“We are very excited to work with Daniel, who joins our American Dynamism team,” he added.

In May 2023, a bystander captured footage of Penny placing Neely in a chokehold in a New York City subway car. Witnesses testified that Neely, who had a history of mental illness and prior arrests, was loudly ranting about being hungry and wanting to go back to jail, not caring if he lived or died.

Penny proceeded to place him in a chokehold that prosecutors said lasted almost six minutes. A New York City medical examiner further ruled that Neely, who was also a former Michael Jackson impersonator, died from compression to the neck as a result of the grip.

The incident sparked nationwide debate and a handful of protests as some labeled Penny a vigilante for defending his fellow subway passengers. Others, however, deemed it a racially motivated attack.

Daniel Penny spotted in Donald Trump’s suite at the Army/Navy game. pic.twitter.com/MBO0RG4InP — OutKick (@Outkick) December 14, 2024

The 26-year-old faced up to 20 years in prison, but was acquitted of the charges in December last year.

“I believe, as I know many of you do, that Daniel acted with courage in a tough situation,” Ulevitch penned to employees when announcing the hire, per The Free Press. “He was acquitted of all charges. Beyond that, it has always been our policy to evaluate the entire person and not judge them for the worst moment in their entire life.”

Vice President JD Vance signed off on the hire on X Tuesday, writing that it’s “incredible news.”

Shortly after his acquittal, Penny attended the Army vs. Navy football game in December and was pictured alongside Vance and President Donald Trump.