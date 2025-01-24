Active pattern will drag a series of systems across Canada

We’re finally escaping the frigid pattern that prompted widespread extreme cold warnings across the country. What’s next?

A wavy jet stream has plunked an active storm track across Canada, with several clippers expected to swoop from the northern Prairies toward the Great Lakes, and then on toward Atlantic Canada.

National Active Pattern

It’s no surprise after the past couple of weeks, but this active pattern draping across the country is set to miss British Columbia. The exceptional streak of dry weather that’s befallen the West Coast so far this month will continue straight into the opening days of February—and possibly even beyond.

The big ridge responsible for B.C.’s dry weather will send the jet stream lurching north over the Prairies, setting up an active storm track that’ll dominate most Canadians’ weather through the end of January.

National Upper Level Pattern

A few clipper systems will develop on the northern Prairies and follow the jet stream southward like train cars on railroad tracks.

We’ll see a swath of snow from northern Saskatchewan down through Manitoba and into northwestern Ontario, potentially bringing the region 10-20 cm of snow through next week.

Heavier snow is in the forecast across the Great Lakes as the clippers combine with lake-effect snow to produce shovellable totals across the traditional snowbelts.

National Snowfall Outlook

Even though we’re starting to see large sections of some lakes freeze over, not enough ice has formed to completely shut down the lake-effect snow process. Great Lakes ice coverage grew to about 23.2 percent this week.

These systems will follow the jet stream east toward the Atlantic provinces, where they could tap into some enhanced moisture to generate heavier snows across portions of the East Coast.

