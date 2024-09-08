Police hunting suspected gunman, 32, after mass shooting on Kentucky highway

Parts of a highway in Kentucky are closed due to an ‘active shooter situation,’ authorities say (Laurel County Sheriff’s Office)

“Numerous” people have been shot near I-75 in Kentucky and a manhunt is underway for the suspect, 32-year-old Joseph A Couch, according to authorities.

Just after 6.30pm, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced that interstate highway at Exit 49 and US 25 — nine miles north of London — was closed due to an “active shooter situation.” The highway has since reopened — but the search for Couch continues.

After 8.30pm, the sheriff’s office identified Couch as the “person of interest” in the shooting. Authorities warned against approaching him. He is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Although initial reports said ‘numerous persons’ had been shot, Randall Weddle, the mayor of London, clarified that seven people were injured and none have died. In a Facebook video update, he added that not all of the injuries were due to gunshot wounds — some were wounded “due to an accident.”

The shooter is still at large, the mayor said. “The subject or subjects have not been apprehended.” Authorities are searching for the suspect in an area of “rugged terrain and a lot of tree lines,” Weddle said.

The White House has reached out to the mayor, he said.

The Independent has emailed a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office for more information.

“The Suspect has not been caught at this time we are urging people to stay inside!!We will try our best to get you as much information as it becomes available!!” Kentucky State Police Trooper Scottie Pennington wrote on Facebook just after 7pm.

The state’s governor Andy Beshear urged locals to avoid the area in a post on X: “Kentucky, we are aware of a shooting on I-75 in Laurel County. Law enforcement has shut the interstate down in both directions at exit 49. Please avoid the area. We will provide more details once they are available.” He added: “Please pray for everyone involved.”

State and local officials are advising against traveling on the highway.

Southbound traffic is being diverted off at Exit 59, according to Mount Vernon Fire Department. “Expect heavy congestion and delays in the area. Please avoid I-75 and US 25 if possible, and follow directions from law enforcement, fire department personnel and road signs for detours.”

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said just after 7.30pm that the highway is currently closed from Exit 41-London-Somerset to Exit 62-Mt. Vernon-Renfro Valley, in both directions, as well as KY 909 and US 25.

This is a developing story.