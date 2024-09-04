Parents rush to Georgia high school to get kids after at least two shot dead

Dozens of first responders are at a Georgia high school, where at least two people have died in an active shooting (Fox 5 Atlanta/YouTube)

Parents are rushing to pick up their kids after a shooting at a Georgia high school reportedly killed at least two people.

Authorities are now responding to Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia, which is in lockdown after gunshots were reported. At least two people are dead, according to MSNBC. Police say there have been casualties but have yet to give details, WSB-TV reports. A local hospital told CNN they have received patients with gunshot wounds.

A suspect has been taken into custody, according to WSB-TV.

“Apalachee High School is currently in a hard lockdown after reports of gunfire,” school officials wrote in a message to parents around 10:45 am local time. “Law enforcement is here. Please do not attempt to come to the school at this time while officers work to secure the area.”

Parents are rushing to pick up their students, who have been cleared to be released by authorities. Students are gathering at a nearby stadium, according to WSB-TV.

Sergio Caldera, a 17-year-old senior at the school, told ABC News he was in chemistry class when gunshots rang out.

“My teacher goes and opens the door to see what’s going on,” Caldera said. “Another teacher comes running in and tells her to close the door because there’s an active shooter.”

Caldera said someone banged on their classroom door and shouted “open up” several times. Afterward, he heard more gunfire and screaming.

Fox 5 reported witnessing at least two people being airlifted off the campus. Dozens of law enforcement officers have responded and emergency responders are treating people at the school, according to Fox 5. At least six ambulances are on the scene as of noon local time, WSB-TV reports.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation by Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall, the White House said in a statement.

Governor Brian Kemp has “directed all available state resources” to the school.

“We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation,” Kemp said.

The FBI is coordinating with local authorities to investigate. Georgia State Patrol troopers and officers from both Barrow and Winder counties have also responded. Some 1,900 students attend Apalachee High School, which is 40 miles outside of Atlanta. All schools in the county are on lockdown as the situation unfolds.

More to come...