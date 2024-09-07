Active shooter situation in Kentucky has 'numerous' victims, closes I-75

Authorities in Kentucky are searching for a suspect in an active shooter situation that shutdown Interstate 75 in eastern Kentucky, authorities said on social media.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said "numerous" people have been shot, according to a Facebook post. The shooter had not been caught, Kentucky State Police spokesperson Scottie Pennington also wrote on the social media site.

The shutdown is near Exit 49 and U.S. Route 25, about nine miles north of London, according to officials. Laurel County is about 90 miles south of Lexington in Eastern Kentucky. It has a population of about 62,000 and includes part of the Daniel Boone National Forest.

Gov. Andy Beshear acknowledged the situation in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Kentucky, we are aware of a shooting on I-75 in Laurel County. Law enforcement has shut the interstate down in both directions at exit 49. Please avoid the area. We will provide more details once they are available," he wrote.

London Mayor Randall Weddle also made a post on Facebook warning people to stay away from the area.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky active shooter situation has 'numerous' victims, closes I-75