Iowa high school shooting leaves ‘multiple’ people injured

Law enforcement in Perry, Iowa officials are investigating a shooting that reportedly left one person dead as well as several people injured at Perry High School on Thursday morning.

At approximately 7.37am local time, law enforcement was notified of an active shooter situation at the high school, located in Dallas County approximately 30 miles from Des Moines.

Around seven minutes later an officer showed up and identified several gunshot victims, Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said in a press conference.

It is unclear how many were injured or the extent of victims’ injuries at this time. The Associated Press reported that one of the injured individuals is a school administrator.

Law enforcement told AP that the suspected shooter died but Sheriff Infante declined to confirm the identity of the shooter or any deaths.

Sheriff Infante confirmed there is “no further danger to the public.”

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa. (AP)

The shooting occurred the same day students were set to return to classes for the second semester. Classes had not started when gunfire first erupted, which Sheriff Infante said contributed to fewer injuries and deaths.

Perry High School teacher, Lori Meinecke, told Raccoon Valley Radio that she first heard six or seven shots fired around 7.40am. Shortly after, teachers and school coaches shouted at people to evacuate the building – which she said was the procedure the school follows during an active shooting.

Erica Joliff, a parent of a ninth grader at the school, told the Associated Press that her daughter was rushed from the school grounds around 7.45am local time. Ms Joliff was still looking for her sixth-grade son one hour later.

(AP)

Senior Rachel Kares told AP that she was finishing jazz band practice when she heard four gunshots. Her band teacher told her to “run”.

Classes at Perry High School and Middle School were canceled for the rest of the day. All remaining students were reunited with their parents.

The shooting at Perry High School is the first school shooting to occur in 2024.