Arctic plunge looms for East Coast as storm train brings snow, ice

Atlantic Canada is on the edge of a brutal, once-in-a-generation Arctic chill sweeping much of the country—putting the region in prime position to experience an active storm track heading into the middle of January.

Our weekend storm barely had time to leave before another arrives in the Maritimes overnight. Hot on its heels will be another tricky system that could snarl travel across the region.

Temperatures plunge, two more doses of wintry weather looming

We’re on the lookout for a sneaky disturbance expected to slide across the Maritimes overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

Temperatures will be just chilly enough to allow most of the precipitation to fall as snow. Most of the precipitation will focus on Nova Scotia, with relatively light snow showers expected across New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

Atlantic precip Sunday overnight

Forecasters expect general totals of 5-10 cm stretching the length of the province from Yarmouth and Halifax up toward Sydney. It’s not a mound of snow by any means, but enough to make the roads slick for your Monday morning commute.

The trough allowing cold air to pour out of Ontario and Quebec will force a broad low-pressure system to develop over New England and track toward Atlantic Canada by the middle of the week.

We’ll watch the low move into the Maritimes by Tuesday evening, spreading a mix of snow to the north, rain to the south, and a mix of all wintry precipitation types somewhere in between.

Atlantic precip Tuesday evening

The strength of this system will determine its track, which is ultimately responsible for what type of precipitation you’ll experience. A stronger storm will track farther north—with more rain for more communities—while a weaker storm would edge south and skirt Nova Scotia, bringing a more widespread chance for snow.

After spreading over the Maritimes late Tuesday into early Wednesday, our wintry system will move into Newfoundland for the day Wednesday.

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest as forecasters hammer out the finer details of this next system pushing into the region Tuesday and Wednesday.

Atlantic icons Thursday

Conditions will certainly feel like mid-January behind that storm as the Arctic air finally spills over the East Coast.

Temperatures will fall more than 5 degrees below seasonal amid a wintry chill that’ll lock in for the remainder of the week. The one bright spot is that this push of frigid continental air will also shove the active storm track offshore.

Header image courtesy of Sue Deschene.

