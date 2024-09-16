Activist Artists Management Signs Actor & Comedian Dyon “Mojo” Brooks

EXCLUSIVE: Activist Artists Management has signed actor, writer, stand-up comedian and influencer Dyon “Mojo” Brooks for representation in all areas. The multi-hyphenate will be repped at the company by Bernie Cahill and Grant Pennel.

Appearing in the current season of Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘n Out, Brooks is on his sold-out “Unhand Me Now” stand-up tour through the end of the year and has previously toured with comedy legends such as Mike Epps, Martin Lawrence, Deon Cole and others.

Garnering more than 25 million likes for original viral sketch comedy videos that can be found across his social media pages, Brooks also starred in and contributed to the concept of the Chicago/Midwest Emmy Award-winning “The Bear x Da Bears”— a parody of the hit FX show that featured him and members of the Chicago Bears’ roster, previewing their 2023-2024 NFL season. Brooks continues to work with the Bears as a representative of both the team and the city of Chicago, where he was born and raised, and still resides.

A leading, full-service management firm founded on the belief that artists, actors, and brands can create positive change in the world, Activist’s other notable clients include actors Ken Watanabe and David Alan Grier, screenwriter Terry Rossio (Godzilla vs. Kong), White Collar creator Jeff Eastin, and Oscar-winning media company Lion Forge Animation (Hair Love), to name just a few. On the music side, the company reps the likes of The Lumineers, the Grateful Dead, Dead & Company (co-manager Azoff/Moir), Bobby Weir, Dwight Yoakam, Weyes Blood, The Pretty Reckless, Brittney Spencer and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

Brooks will continue to be represented by IAG.

