Activist who sparked police probe into SNP calls for update on investigation

Police searched the home of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell, former SNP chief executive, last year as part of the probe - Getty Images/Jeff J Mitchell

A former SNP activist whose complaint helped provoke the police investigation into the party’s finances has called on the Police Scotland’s Chief Constable to update the public about the probe.

The independence supporter was among hundreds of people who donated to an SNP fundraiser set up for an independence referendum campaign which had been announced by Nicola Sturgeon in 2017.

He complained to police after the referendum was abandoned and the £600,000 in donations, which the party had claimed had been “ring-fenced”, apparently disappeared in official accounts.

However, despite the home Ms Sturgeon shares with her husband, former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, being raided by police last April, there has been no meaningful update from police since July.

Then, Sir Iain Livingstone, the outgoing head of the Scottish police force, said the investigation had “moved beyond” the issue of the £600,000 in donations and suggested the force was examining “potential embezzlement”.

Sir Iain retired and was replaced by Jo Farrell in August.

“I would like to see the Chief Constable give the public an interim report telling us where they are with the investigation and what they have discovered so far,” the former SNP activist, who has remained anonymous throughout, told The Herald.

“If it is indeed that they have uncovered other things and need more time then that is fine. But it would be good to know why it is taking so long. You would think anyone who can read accounts could get to the bottom of it.

“Some people who donated money have now passed away. They will never know what happened. It needs to be resolved as quickly as possible.”

Mr Murrell and Colin Beattie, the SNP MSP and former treasurer, were arrested in April with Ms Sturgeon arrested in June. All were released without charge.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell, former SNP chief executive were both arrested last year and both were released without charge - AFP/Andy Buchanan

Ms Sturgeon has strongly denied wrongdoing while Mr Beattie and Mr Murrell have not commented.

The lack of an update has caused frustration inside the SNP, with the investigation seen as damaging the party’s support.

Story continues

Insiders are nervous that any major developments could derail a general election campaign.

An Ipsos Mori poll on Wednesday gave the SNP a seven point lead over Labour for the next general election, though the gap had closed from 10 points in the previous survey.

The police are yet to send a report on the case to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, who would ultimately decide if any charges are brought.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “As the investigation remains ongoing we are unable to comment further.”