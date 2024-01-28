Activists host annual 'March for Life' in Concord

SWNS

A mum who thought she had a brain tumour after she went from laidback to aggressive was told she has early-onset dementia aged 50 and won't live to see her sixties. Jana Nelson, 53, first noticed symptoms in 2017, after friends and family pointed out her personality had changed. She was repeating the same questions and sentences and thinking she'd just become forgetful. She also felt like she couldn't keep her balance when walking, was having trouble making decisions, and suffered from severe mood swings. Her counsellor recommended she go for neurological tests - believing she could be suffering from MS, or a brain tumour.