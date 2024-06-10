Acton resident wins $65,741.90 in LOTTO 6/49 second prize

Christine Girling of Acton found her "possible" after winning a $65,741.90 second prize in the May 8, 2024, LOTTO 6/49 draw.

The Classic Draw offered a fixed $5 million jackpot for every draw. In comparison, the Gold Ball Draw guaranteed a $1 million prize or a growing jackpot that started at $10 million and could exceed $60 million. Girling purchased the winning ticket at Shoppers Drug Mart on Stone Road in Guelph.

By Wednesday, June 5, 2024, the LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball offered a $60 million jackpot, with only five balls remaining—four white and one gold. In addition to the Gold Ball Draw, the LOTTO 6/49 continued to offer a set $5 million Classic Draw jackpot for each draw. The upcoming Friday, June 7, 2024, LOTTO MAX jackpot was estimated at $40 million.

OLG remained committed to promoting responsible gambling with its globally recognized PlaySmart program, ensuring the fun in the game is maintained.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter