Actor Brian Cox on losing ‘prized anonymity’ after starring in Succession

Scottish TV star Brian Cox has spoken about losing his “anonymity”, which he “prized”, after starring in hit series Succession.

Cox, 77, who played foul-mouthed global media tycoon and family patriarch Logan Roy, was killed off in episode three of the final season of the hit HBO show.

The gritty series, from Peep Show creator Jesse Armstrong, which also starred Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin, came to an end last year, and scooped numerous accolades during its four-season run, including winning the drama series gong at the Emmys.

Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox (Suzan Moore/PA)

Cox, who won a Golden Globe for Succession, is nominated in the leading actor category at the Bafta Television awards for his role as Logan Roy, marking his first Bafta TV nomination since 1993, when he was nominated for The Lost Language Of Cranes.

Speaking ahead of the TV Baftas, being held on May 12, he told BBC Scotland News: “One thing I have lost is my anonymity, which I prized.

“It is a double-edged sword. The success, I am not going to knock it, but at the same time everybody knows who I am now.

“People would say you’re…? I loved the fact people didn’t know what to say because I had done so much variation.

“But now Logan Roy is it, as far as the general public is concerned.”

His other recent projects include starring as The Controller in the Prime Video series 007: Road To A Million.

He is also known for roles including the first incarnation of Hannibal Lecter in Manhunter (1986) and CIA chief Ward Abbott in the Bourne franchise.

He is a patron of the Scottish Youth Theatre in Glasgow, The Old Rep in Birmingham, the British American Drama Academy in London and The Space in his native Dundee, and in 1965 Cox was among the founding members of the Royal Lyceum Theatre Company in Edinburgh.

He told BBC Scotland News: “I have done more than 200 films altogether so it was just another role, but it was a great one.

“He always made his punch. There was nothing elaborate about Logan, what you saw was what you got, whether you liked it or not.”

Cox said Succession was “one of the best jobs”, adding: “It was a great cast to work with. We are close as a family and it was one of the happiest jobs ever.”

Brian Cox opened the London Stock Exchange to mark Succession season four (Ian West/PA)

He is nominated in the leading actor category at the Bafta Television awards alongside The Crown’s Dominic West, Kane Robinson for Top Boy, Paapa Essiedu for The Lazarus Project, Timothy Spall for The Sixth Commandment and Steve Coogan for The Reckoning.

Logan Roy’s shocking death in Succession is also in contention for the P&O Cruises memorable moment award at the ceremony, being held on May 12 at the Royal Festival Hall.

Roy’s death shocked fans of the dynastic drama primarily because it happened off screen and so early in the final series.

While it had long been speculated that the head of the Waystar-Royco empire would meet his end in the series, few people expected it to be in episode three, without any fanfare.

The Bafta TV Awards will air on BBC One at 7pm.