Actor Callum Kerr and His Family Speak Out After the Brutal Slayings of His Mother and Stepfather in France

The 'Virgin River' star shared a family statement on his Instagram on Saturday, Feb. 8

Scottish actor Callum Kerr is speaking out after the brutal slayings of his mother and stepfather.

Callum, 30, shared a statement, which speaks for several members of the couple’s family, on Instagram on Saturday, Feb. 8.

“At this time, Callum Kerr and Amanda Kerr are grieving the loss of their mother, Dawn Searle (née Smith, Kerr), while Tom Searle and Ella Searle are mourning the loss of their father, Andrew Searle," the statement said. "No family member is available for media interviews or comments. We kindly request that their privacy be respected during this difficult period."

They added: "We will provide updates where appropriate. Thank you for your understanding."

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, Feb. 7, BBC reported that British couple Andrew and Dawn Searle had been found dead in their home in France the previous day. Authorities were called to the scene after the couple didn’t show up for a scheduled dog walk with a neighbor, per the outlet.

Villefranche-de-Rouergue Mayor Jean-Sébastien Orcibal told a French television station that the couple’s death was a homicide, per BBC.

While speaking to The Telegraph, Orcibal noted that the couple "had a very rich social life."

“They were very kind and courteous,” he added.

Dawn Kerr/Facebook Andrew and Dawn Searle

Related: British Couple, Including Actor's Mom, Is Found Brutally Slain in Rural France Home

Neighbors further told the outlet that Dawn was found naked outside her home and had sustained head injuries. They also said that pieces of her jewelry were strewn around her body.

ADVERTISEMENT

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Callum, who sings country music but is best known for his roles in Virgin River and Monarch, walked his mother down the aisle at her wedding to Andrew in 2023.



He shared a photo of the moment on Instagram in September 2023, captioning the post: “Not many people can say they walked their own mother down the aisle. What a pleasure!! I love you mum. Congrats to Dawn and Andy on their wonderful wedding day and here’s to a tremendous life together for the happy couple 🥂.”

Andrew was a retired fraud investigator, and Dawn had previously worked in project management. The couple had reportedly retired to France about 10 years earlier, according to British outlet The Scotsman.



Read the original article on People