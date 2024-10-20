Actor Channing Tatum stuns Helene relief volunteers with surprise visit to Asheville

Actor Channing Tatum shocked Tropical Storm Helene relief volunteers with an unannounced visit to an Asheville food bank on Wednesday.

Tatum not only pulled into MANNA Food Bank with a truckload of supplies, he helped unload them and sort the items alongside food bank team members and volunteers, officials with the nonprofit hunger-relief organization said on Facebook.

“Despite everything our communities have gone through since Hurricane Helene, it’s been truly amazing to see such incredible people showing up to support us — and that includes Channing and his team,” MANNA Food Bank CEO Claire Neal said on Facebook.

“He jumped right in to work with our crew, handing out food and resources,” Neal said. “It was wonderful to see all the smiles he brought to the families at the WNC Farmers Market distribution.”

Helene, a former Category 5 hurricane, killed at least 95 people in the state and caused record flooding and damage in Western North Carolina after arriving in the state on Sept. 28. Entire mountain communities vanished in swollen, raging rivers. At least 90 people remain missing, emergency officials said.

Tatum was already in North Carolina for filming the movie “Roofman,” in the Charlotte area, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

The film is based on the true story of serial robber Jeffrey Manchester, known as “Roofman” or the “Rooftop Robber.” He broke into dozens of McDonald’s restaurants across the U.S., including in the Charlotte area, and was arrested in Gaston County in 2000.

He’s best known for starring in the “Magic Mike” movies.

Making a difference

On Instagram Oct. 7, days after the deadly hurricane had struck, Tatum urged his 17.5 million followers to donate to the 2Baby2 nonprofit. 2Baby2 has provided at least 200 million diapers to U.S. families in need and at least 60 million critical items to children devastated by natural disasters and other emergencies.

“Together, we can make a difference in the lives of these families during this challenging time,” Tatum said on Instagram.

People on social media praised Tatum after his Asheville appearance.

“Sooo very sweet!!!” a woman posted on Facebook. “You can see his heart!”

“Thank you beautiful soul to help during this difficult time,” another woman posted on Facebook. “May God Bless You Always.”