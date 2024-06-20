Actor Donald Sutherland dies aged 88

Actor Donald Sutherland, star of films including The Hunger Games and Don't Look Now, has died at 88 after a long illness.

His son, Kiefer, announced his father's death in a statement.

"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film," he said. "Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."

Sutherland starred in films like The Dirty Dozen, MASH, Klute and Don’t Look Now.

One of the Canadian actor's breakout roles was as Hawkeye Pierce, a surgeon in the 1970 movie MASH, a comedy about medics in the Korean War.

Sutherland has almost 200 credits to his name.

Born in New Brunswick, Canada, Sutherland started as a radio news reporter before leaving Canada to travel to London in 1957. There, he studied at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

He then took on small roles in British film and television.

Sutherland starred in The Dirty Dozen, a World War II action film that premiered in 1967.

