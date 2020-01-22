Actor/Host Terry Crews Talks NBC's "America's Got Talent: Champions" & "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"
Hosted by Terry Crews, NBC's “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” brings together the world’s most talented and memorable fan-favorite acts from past seasons of “Got Talent” franchises around the globe. These all-star acts once again come together to share their artistry and compete against one another in the ultimate celebration of worldwide creativity and talent. BUILD hosted Crews to talk "AGT: Champions" and the return of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."