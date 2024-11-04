Actor James Van Der Beek reveals he has colorectal cancer, says he's 'feeling strong'

James Van Der Beek is seen at Operation Smile's Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge on April 1, 2023, in Park City, Utah. The actor, 47, revealed Sunday that he has cancer. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images/Operation Smile) - image credit)

Actor James Van Der Beek, best known for his role in the late '90s and early 2000s teen drama Dawson's Creek, has revealed he was recently diagnosed with cancer.

"Each year, approximately 2 billion people around the world receive this diagnosis. And I'm one of them," Van Der Beek, 47, wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"I've been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialling in my overall health with greater focus than ever before. I'm in a good place and feeling strong. It's been quite the initiation, and I'll tell you more when I'm ready."

The post, set to the song Autumn Breeze by Richard LaForge, features a reel of photos, including Van Der Beek embracing one of his six children on the Texas property he shares with his wife, actor and producer Kimberly Van Der Beek.

In the post, he says he's making the announcement before he'd planned, explaining he'd planned on talking about it "at length" with People magazine "to raise awareness and tell my story on my own terms."

"But that plan had to be altered early this morning when I was informed that a tabloid was going to run with the news," Van Der Beek added.

While he didn't reveal further details about his diagnosis on Instagram, on Sunday, People magazine published a story in which the actor confirms he has colorectal cancer. Most colorectal cancers start in cells that line the inside of the colon or the rectum, according to the Canadian Cancer Society.

In Canada, approximately 67 per cent of people diagnosed with colorectal cancer will survive for at least five years after their diagnosis, the Canadian Cancer Society notes, but adds that this varies by stage and any statistics must be interpreted carefully.

"I have colorectal cancer. I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family," Van Der Beek told People.

"There's reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good," he added.

The cast of television's "Dawson's Creek" poses for a photo in 1997. From left to right are Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson.

The cast of television's Dawson's Creek poses for a photo in 1997. From left to right are Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson. (Warner Bros./Getty Images)