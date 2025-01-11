Actor James Woods Reveals Home Actually Survived L.A. Fires

Actor James Woods has revealed that his Los Angeles home is “still standing” after indicating earlier this week that it had been destroyed in the wildfires. The Oscar-nominated actor, who is known for his roles in “Once Upon a Time in America” and “Casino,” called it a “miracle” that his home had been spared in the fires. “A miracle has happened. We managed to get to our property and our home, that we were told is gone forever, is still standing,” Woods wrote on X Friday. “In this hellish landscape ‘standing’ is relative, but smoke and other damage is not like the utter destruction around us.” Earlier this week, Woods appeared to share that his home had been lost in the fires. “It tests your soul, losing everything at once, I must say,” he wrote alongside footage of his property. In an interview on CNN, he broke down in tears as he recounted his young niece offering him her piggy bank to rebuild his home. “One day you’re in the swimming pool, and the next day it’s all gone,” Woods said. The actor, who is a fierce supporter of President-elect Donald Trump, has blamed Democrats for the raging fires and criticized “liberal idiots” who supported leaders such as Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom.