Actor Julien Arnold Dies Onstage During Performance Of ‘A Christmas Carol’

Veteran stage actor Julien Arnold died suddenly Sunday, Nov. 24, midway through a performance of A Christmas Carol, after experiencing a medical emergency. He passed after collapsing onstage during an evening performance of the stage production at the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, according to the theatre.

The cause of death has not been announced. CBC News reported that he died at the theater “despite resuscitation attempts” from paramedics, according to a spokesperson for Alberta Health Services. He was 60, the Edmonton Journal reported.

The theatre announced Arnold’s death in a statement on Instagram.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news of the sudden passing of Julien Arnold, a beloved actor and dear friend of the Citadel Theatre. A cherished member of the Edmonton theatre community, Julien was a gifted performer whose charisma and talent graced our stage in countless productions, including A Christmas Carol.

“Julien’s passing is a profound loss to his family, friends, fellow Carol company members, Citadel staff, and the Edmonton community he loved so dearly. His presence brought joy, heart and depth to every role, and his artistic contributions – and big hugs – will be deeply missed.”

The theatre said that the remaining performances of A Christmas Carol will be dedicated to the actor, who also performed in productions of The Wizard of Oz, Beauty and the Beast, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and Once.

Arnold played the roles of Marley and Mr. Fezziwig in A Christmas Carol, according to the Citadel’s playbill.

Arnold grew up in Edmonton and graduated from the University of Alberta with a bachelor of fine arts in 1989. He completed an MFA in directing from the school in 2006, according to his biography in the Canadian Theatre Encyclopedia,

He was a founding member of Free Will Players, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company which produces the Freewill Shakespeare Festival each summer in Edmonton, Alberta.

A fundraiser has been set up to help support his wife with costs “related to his passing, including funeral costs, rent, groceries, and time off work to grieve.”

