Michael Cole, 'The Mod Squad' and 'General Hospital' actor, dies at 84

Actor Michael Cole, best known for his role as Pete Cochran in the 1960s crime drama "The Mod Squad," has died. He was 84.

Cole "passed away peacefully" on Tuesday morning, Cole's representative Rachel Harris confirmed to USA TODAY. The actor was "surrounded by loved ones after living a full and vibrant life." A cause of death was not disclosed.

"Beyond his career, Michael Cole will be remembered for his warm and generous spirit," a statement provided by Harris read. "Known among friends and family for his wit, charm, and boundless compassion, he brought joy to every room he entered.

"A storyteller at heart, he had a way of making those around him feel special, often regaling them with anecdotes from his Hollywood days or sharing wisdom from his remarkable journey."

Cole broke out as an actor in the late '60s thanks to his role on the ABC action series, which followed the adventures of three young undercover cops. Cole's co-stars Clarence Williams III and Peggy Lipton served as his squad mates Linc Hayes and Julie Barnes, respectively.

Cole was the last surviving member of "The Mod Squad" trio. Lipton died in May 2019 at age 72, while Williams died in June 2021 at age 81.

The groundbreaking series, which ran from 1968 to 1973, became known for tackling contemporary social issues such as racial and social justice. Cole’s portrayal of Cochran, a troubled youth who found redemption through his work on the squad, endeared the actor to fans.

The show earned a consecutive trio of Golden Globe nominations, from 1970 to 1972, for best TV drama during its five-year run. In 1979, Cole reunited with Williams and Lipton to reprise their roles in the TV movie "The Return of Mod Squad."

Michael Cole appeared on 'CHIPs' and 'The Love Boat,' played Harlan Barrett on 'General Hospital'

Following his "Mod Squad" stint, Cole continued to appear in a number of hit TV series over the years, including "Wonder Woman," "The Love Boat," "CHIPs," "Murder, She Wrote" and "7th Heaven."

In the early '90s, Cole scored a recurring role on the medical drama "General Hospital," playing Harlan Barrett for more than 60 episodes.

Cole published a memoir on his life and career, "I Played the White Guy," in 2018. His final role was in the 2010 short film "Father's Day."

"While his loss is deeply felt, his contributions to the arts and his enduring kindness ensure his memory will live on," Harris' statement concluded.

Cole is survived by his wife Shelley and the actor's children.

