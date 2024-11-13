Actor Timothy West has died, aged 90

Actor Timothy West has died peacefully in his sleep aged 90, "with his friends and family at the end".

He was known for many roles in television and the theatre, including popular soaps Coronation Street and EastEnders.

Husband to Prunella Scales, the pair travelled together on UK and overseas canals in the Channel 4 series Great Canal Journeys.

His children Juliet, Samuel and Joseph West, said in a statement issued by his agent: "After a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage, our darling father Timothy West died peacefully in his sleep yesterday evening. He was 90 years old.

"Tim was with friends and family at the end. He leaves his wife Prunella Scales, to whom he was married for 61 years, a sister, a daughter, two sons, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. All of us will miss him terribly.

"We would like to thank the incredible NHS staff at St George's Hospital, Tooting and at Avery Wandsworth for their loving care during his last days."

