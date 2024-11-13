Actor Timothy West dies aged 90

Timothy West pictured at home in South London - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

The actor Timothy West, known for many roles in television and the theatre, has died peacefully in his sleep aged 90, his family has said.

He was married to fellow actor Prunella Scales for 61 years.

In a statement, his children Juliet, Samuel and Joseph West said: “After a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage, our darling father Timothy West died peacefully in his sleep yesterday evening. He was 90 years old.

“Tim was with friends and family at the end. He leaves his wife Prunella Scales, to whom he was married for 61 years, a sister, a daughter, two sons, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. All of us will miss him terribly.

“We would like to thank the incredible NHS staff at St George’s Hospital, Tooting and at Avery Wandsworth for their loving care during his last days.”

This is a breaking story. More to follow.