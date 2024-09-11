Actor who voiced Splinter in Ninja Turtles dies

Voice actor Peter Renaday, best known for his role in the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TV series, has died aged 89.

He was the voice of Master Splinter in the original popular animated show broadcast in the 1980s and 1990s.

Friend and co-star Townsend Coleman, who voiced Michealangelo in the series, announced Renaday's death on social media, commenting: "I will miss him dearly."

It's reported Renaday died at his home in Burbank, California on Sunday of suspected natural causes.

Born in Louisiana in 1935, Renaday had a hugely successful career that spanned more than six decades, playing roles in nearly 200 films and TV shows.

He voiced characters in Disney animated films in the 1970s and 1980s including The Aristocrats, The Rescuers and the Black Cauldron.

His TV credits include Scooby-Doo and Scrappy-Doo, Alvin & The Chipmunks, The Transformers, The Real Ghostbusters and Batman: The Animated Series.

He was also known for voicing the animatronic Abraham Lincoln at Walt Disney World's Hall of Presidents.

Renaday voiced Splinter in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from 1987 to 1996.

Folks, I’m devastated this morning to learn of the passing yesterday of our dear sensei, Peter Renaday. Pete was one of the most genuine, salt of the earth people I have ever known and I will miss him dearly. I had the privilege of visiting with him a month ago and he was as… pic.twitter.com/B1KsTX9kaN — Townsend Coleman (@IBTALKN) September 10, 2024

Coleman, his Ninja Turtles co-star, described Renaday as a "Disney Legend" in a post on X.

The 70-year-old called Renaday "one of the most genuine, salt-of-the-earth people I have ever known" saying he had "the privilege of visiting him a month ago and he was as vibrant as ever".

Fans have also been paying tribute to him on social media. One posted: "I will always remember you for bringing Splinter to life".

Los Angeles website TMZ reported Renaday was found unresponsive after police were called to his home for a welfare check.

The 89-year-old was married to Florence "Flo" Daniel - who worked as Walt Disney Studios' music department secretary for 35 years - from 1979 until her death in 2011.

A film reboot of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was released last summer.