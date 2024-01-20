Actress Charmian Abrahams, 96, dead after being hit by delivery van in Birmingham

Charmian Abrahams died after the collision on Monday (West Midlands Police)

Actress Charmian Abrahams has died aged 96 after being hit by a delivery van.

The star of 1980s British soap Crossroads was hit in Harborne, near Birmingham, on Monday, West Midlands Police said.

Abrahams played Mavis Hooper in the soap which ran on ITV from 1964 to 1988 when it attracted audiences of up to 15 million.

Her family said in a statement: "Charmian was a much-loved aunt and great-aunt and a dear friend to many.

"At 96 she was still full of life and energy and fiercely independent.

"In her working life she had enjoyed a long career as an actor on stage and screen, performing alongside many great theatrical figures.

"We are devastated that her life has been brought to an end so suddenly and tragically, but we will treasure our memories of her zest for life and the many good times we shared with her."

She was sometimes credited under the name Charmian Eyre and starred in 50 episodes of the series from 1981 to 1986. The show was revived, without her, in the early 2000s.

On stage she starred alongside Sir Noel Coward, Albert Finney, and Sir Ian McKellen.

Ms Abrahams was struck by a delivery van on Lordswood Road just before midday on Monday. Any witnesses can assist a police appeal by contacting investigators by emailing: sciu@westmidlands.police.uk.

