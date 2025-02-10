Actress Christy Carlson Romano ‘shot in the eye’ in party accident

Actress Christy Carlson Romano is recovering after being “shot in the eye” while shooting clay pigeons at her husband’s birthday party over the weekend.

The accident took place when “another party with us” at the shooting range “unsafely fired in the wrong direction and shot me in the face,” the Connecticut-born former Disney star said on Instagram, emphasizing that she is “safe.”

Husband Brendan Rooney “immediately sprung into action, assessed me, and rushed me to the hospital,” the “Even Stevens” alum said in her Saturday Instagram post. “I was hit in five places; one was less than an inch from hitting me directly in my right eye.”

Romano posted that alongside a photo of her with a pockmark in her cheek just below an eye, adding that bullet fragments lodged behind her eye and in her forehead were too risky to remove.

“With everything that happened, all I can think about is how grateful I am to be alive,” she wrote. “I love my daughters, husband, family, and friends so much. I saw my life flash before my eyes and I’m telling you, hug the people around you every chance you can. Life can change in an instant.”

The “Kim Possible” star shares two young daughters with Rooney and is based in Austin, where she moved in 2020 to raise her family outside of Hollywood’s glare, as she told People last year.

Rooney weighed in too, commenting on his wife’s heroism.

“You are the bravest, toughest, most stoic and badass woman I have ever met,” he wrote. “I am so thankful you are alive. I am so thankful you are the mother to our children. I wouldn’t know what to do without you. I love you more than life itself.”

