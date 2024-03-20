Actress Hilary Swank calls out the ‘complaining’ that often comes with motherhood

Actress Hilary Swank has a message for some of the moms out there.

Nearly a year after becoming mom for the first time, Swank says she doesn’t understand why some moms “complain” about motherhood. While talking with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Today, Swank said becoming a mom later in life has been the best thing to ever happen to her.

As Mamas Uncut previously reported, Hilary Swank welcomed twins Aya and Ohm into the world in April 2023. And after being a mom for the last year, Swank says she can’t understand moms who complain about being moms.

“(There’s) a lot of complaining. ‘Oh my God, your life gets kind of taken away. It gets hijacked until they get back in school.’ I’m like, ‘Good. Hijack the heck out of it!’”

Swank continues, saying motherhood “is (a blessing). I don’t know, because we didn’t have them younger so I don’t know what that would have been like then, but I think there is something for me anyway right now that I’m able to give my focus to them in a way that I wouldn’t have been able to at that point.”

And considering she’s a mom of twins, the joy is doubled. “Double the fun. Double the joy. Double the love. It’s just so much good. I just love it so much. It’s so much fun.”

However, despite calling out the “complaining,” Hilary admits she knows she’s in a privileged position. “I can give my all to them because I’m in a blessed position that I can say, ‘Oh, I’m going to go back to work now,’ or ‘I’m going to take this time off now.’”