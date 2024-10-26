Actress Sydney Sweeney ‘shines spotlight’ on NC city with filming of Hollywood movie

Gastonia is gushing as crews film scenes for a Hollywood movie starring actress Sydney Sweeney.

“The spotlight is shining on our city!” Gastonia officials posted on social media Friday. “Scenes from the Christy Martin biopic ‘Apopka’ are being filmed right here in Gastonia.”

Martin boxed professionally in the 1990s. She’s a WBC (World Boxing Council) champion and the first woman to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Sweeney portrays Martin, “and from what we’ve seen, her transformation is absolutely incredible!” according to the city of Gastonia Facebook post.

The 27-year-old actress rose to fame with roles in the teen drama TV series “Euphoria,” the anthology series “The White Lotus,” Hulu series “The Handmaid’s Tale” and films including director Quentin Tarantino’s comedy-drama “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

The movie could appear in theaters by fall or winter 2025, according to music, film and TV news site Uproxx.

“When the film is released, look out for familiar sights in our hometown @followers!” Gastonia officials said.

On Oct. 16, Sweeney told her 22.6 million Instagram followers that she’s “been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman — a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring.

“Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all,” Sweeney wrote. “More to come soon.”

