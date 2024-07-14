Actress Tiffany Haddish fondest baseball memory? When she stole snacks from Dodger Stadium

Actress Tiffany Haddish fondest baseball memory isn’t from watching a game, but from stealing snacks at Dodger Stadium.

The “Girls Trip” star said as a child in the 1980s, her family would visit the stadium when they attended various conventions. After a few visits, Haddish finally found a way to swipe free snacks.

“I guess it’s past the statute of limitations,” Haddish jokingly told the Star-Telegram on Saturday. “Me and my cousins found a way to get into the little snack section. We were stealing peanuts, sunflower seeds and gum.”

Haddish was one of the many celebrities in Arlington who spoke to media before the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Globe Life Field.

Another one of her fondest baseball memories was her first time going to a New York Yankees game.

Haddish said she isn’t the biggest Yankees fan, but is a huge Giancarlo Stanton fanatic. At the game, Haddish tried her hardest to meet the Yankees designated hitter.

“They said, ‘Oh he can’t meet you but we can get him to sign some balls for you’,” Haddish said. “I was like, ‘I didn’t bring any balls, but if he wants to give me his, I’ll take them’.”

However, Haddish and Stanton would eventually meet around a month later at her birthday party. She’s been watching Yankees games ever since, she said.