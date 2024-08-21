'Actual billionaire': Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes on Trump in DNC speech: Watch

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker welcomed the 2024 Democratic convention to the state and stumped for Vice President Kamala Harris in Chicago Tuesday.

Pritzker was a longshot pick to become the Democrat's vice-presidential nominee after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris.

During his speech on Tuesday, Pritzker painted a picture in stark contrast between Democrats and Republicans while sharing his experience as governor of a blue state during the Trump Administration. Pritzker, who was elected governor of Illinois in 2018, also threw a couple of punches at the former president.

"Donald Trump thinks that we should trust him on the economy because he claims to be very rich but take it from an actual billionaire, Trump is rich in only one thing: Stupidity," Pritzker, a member of the family that owns the Hyatt hotel chain, said.

What to know about Gov. J.B. Pritzker

Who is he : 43rd Governor of Illinois

What role does he play : Convention speaker, Governor of host state, part of the Democrat's national bench

Key quote: "Kamala Harris and Tim Walz want a country where we can all live with a little serenity: The serenity that comes with a balanced check book and affordable grocery bill and a housing market that has room for everyone. And if there's one thing I know about Donald Trump, he's not bringing anyone any kind of serenity. We have a choice, America, between the man that left our country a total mess and the woman who has spent four years cleaning it up."

