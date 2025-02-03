Ad starring female athletes campaigning against trans women in sport backed by JK Rowling

Riley Gaines, a former competitive swimmer, is featured in the advert for sportswear firm XX-XY Athletics

JK Rowling has endorsed an advert that features female athletes being vilified for campaigning against trans women being allowed to compete against them.

The Harry Potter author took to social media to express her support for the advert by sportswear firm XX-XY Athletics, saying: “This is the first and likely the last time I’ll retweet an ad, but I love it.”

It depicts Riley Gaines, a former competitive swimmer, sitting in a pick-up truck in the early hours of the morning with her sister, Neely, who is a Tennessee state champion in gymnastics.

The two listen to a radio report that accuses Riley Gaines of making “transphobic comments”, before concluding: “Who cares if biological males play in women’s sport? Just be inclusive.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A second presenter says: “I could not agree more. This is just a bunch of fear-mongering from Right-wing bigots.”

Riley Gaines is shown switching off the radio before she and her sister head inside a sports stadium to start training. Neely Gaines is shown wearing a sweatshirt with “Save Women’s Sport” on the back.

This is the first and likely the last time I'll retweet an ad, but I love it. pic.twitter.com/oALpr5c10v — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 3, 2025

The advert also depicts Sia Liilii, the co-captain of the Nevada volleyball team, who protested against a trans woman being in a rival team.

Last year she and her teammates refused to play San Jose State over its inclusion of transgender player Blaire Fleming.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms Liilii is shown looking at her phone before practice and seeing social media messages calling her a “transphobe” and telling her to “just die”.

Advert depicts Sia Liilii, the co-captain of the Nevada volleyball team, who protested against a trans woman being in a rival team

Also included is Jaycee Bassett, a senior on the Costa Rican taekwondo national team. She is the current junior pan American champion, and a junior World Taekwondo Championship silver medalist.

The advert then shows the athletes training in their respective sports juxtaposed with snippets of media coverage of them being attacked for their views.

Flashing messages appear, like “Real Strength” and “Real Courage”, before it concludes with “Real Girls Rock”. XX-XY has used a previous advert to accuse Nike of failing to stand up for women’s sport.

Jennifer Sey, a former US gymnastics champion and the company’s founder, said: “The athletes featured in the film prove that sports serve as a training ground for developing young people into outstanding, courageous individuals. We wanted to honour them with this film, when no other brand has the guts to do it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms Sey launched the company last March selling sports clothing that promoted “fairness, safety and equal opportunity in women’s sports and spaces”.

JK Rowling took to social media to express her support for the advert featuring the women athletes - Samir Hussein/WireImage

XX-XY, which refer respectively to the female and male chromosomes, said it wanted to “stand up for women athletes” by fighting against “the false assertion that male-bodied athletes do not have physical advantages over girls and women”.

It accused other athletic brands of “selling out women for wokeness” by remaining silent on whether trans women should be able to compete in female sport.

In a statement published on its website, it said that “brands can influence culture” and argued that wearing XX-XY clothing could lead to others asking: “Hey, what does that mean?”.

This could “change the conversation”, it said, warning that “we have lost the battle” if there is government legislation to ensure trans women can compete against females.