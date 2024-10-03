Ada County coroner identifies Boise pedestrian who died after being struck by minivan

Officials released the name of a Boise pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in Fruitland.

A 43-year-old man from Payette was driving a minivan at 10:19 p.m. when he struck someone walking in a lane of travel near the Northwest 16th Street and Allen Avenue intersection, Idaho State Police said in a news release.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office identified the victim Thursday as Frederick Benjamin, 59, of Boise.

First responders took Benjamin by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, but he died from his injuries at 6:51 a.m. Wednesday in the intensive care unit, the coroner’s report said.

The coroner listed Benjamin’s cause of death as traumatic blunt force injuries, while the manner of death was still pending.

Idaho State Police is investigating the incident. Other agencies that assisted were the Payette County Sheriff’s Office, Fruitland Police Department and Payette County Paramedics.