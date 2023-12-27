Ada County coroner identifies Garden City man shot and killed on Christmas Day

The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the Garden City man who was shot and killed in Boise on Christmas Day.

Boise police responded to reported shots fired Monday and found David Pistole with injuries at a West Boise home, according to police and the Coroner’s Office. The 38-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital and died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Coroner’s Office.

Boise police in a news release Tuesday said they responded to the 8000 block of West Pomona Court after someone reported a shooting. Pistole was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where medical staff attempted to save him, the Coroner’s Office said.

He died just before 9 p.m. Monday and his death was ruled a homicide, the Coroner’s Office said.

It’s unknown who shot Pistole, but police said several people were involved in a “domestic dispute” at the home before the shooting. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, a Boise police spokesperson told the Idaho Statesman by email Wednesday.