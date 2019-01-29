Adam Ashley-Cooper rejoins Waratahs; eyes spot in World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Wallabies winger Adam Ashley-Cooper will rejoin the New South Wales Waratahs for the coming Super Rugby season in a quest to be picked for this year's World Cup in Japan.

The 34-year-old veteran of 117 tests has signed a one-year contract with the Waratahs. He played 61 Super Rugby matches for the club before playing in France and Japan. He is the second major signing recently announced by the Waratahs, joining Wallabies fullback Karmichael Hunt who has also signed a one-year deal.

"My desire to continue to play top-tier rugby and further my development is as strong as ever," Ashley-Cooper said in a statement. "The NSW Waratahs presented this opportunity to me and I jumped at the chance to reunite with the sky blue jersey."

The Waratahs topped the Australian conference standings in Super Rugby last season but were beaten by the Johannesburg-based Lions in the semifinals.

Head coach Daryl Gibson said Ashley-Cooper "has accepted a base contract as his return is about chasing a dream of playing Super Rugby for the NSW Waratahs again and earning a spot in the Wallabies' Rugby World Cup squad."

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports