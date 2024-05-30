Adam Bassett puts name forward for Conservative nomination in Egmont

Adam Bassett, an educator working with Health P.E.I. in Summerside, is running for the federal Conservative nomination in Egmont. (Submitted - image credit)

An educator and musician is throwing his hat in the ring to become the Conservative candidate in the western P.E.I. riding of Egmont.

Adam Bassett works as an education specialist with Health P.E.I. at a youth recovery facility in his hometown of Summerside.

Before entering his current career, he spent years travelling the Maritimes performing music and comedy for various dinner-theatre companies while crafting his skills as a singer-songwriter. His debut album in 2003 earned him nominations for Music P.E.I. Awards and East Coast Music Awards.

In a May 28 news release, Bassett said he is passionate about his career, but feels he can do more for his community, province and country.

"Hundreds of nights on stages, helping my community navigate tragedy after tragedy, and now working on the front lines of mental health and addictions for our Island youth — these experiences have allowed me to hone a skill set that is essential for this type of work, and I'm passionate about it," the news release quotes him as saying.

Entrepreneur and financial advisor Logan MacLellan is also running for the Conservative nomination in Egmont, which has been held by Liberal Bobby Morrissey since 2015.

The next federal election must be held by October 2025.