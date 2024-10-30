Adam Brody Forgot ‘Nobody Wants This’ Creator Erin Foster Guest Starred On ‘The OC’

Long before Erin Foster and Adam Brody debuted their hit mixed-faith series on Netflix, the pair nearly broke bread during Chrismukkah.

The Nobody Wants This creator recently revealed to the show’s star that she had a five-episode arc on his Fox teen soap The O.C. when she “was trying to be an actress,” asking if he remembered her.

More from Deadline

“No, I assumed it was Sara,” Brody told Erin on The World’s First Podcast, which she co-hosts with sister Sara Foster. “I thought it was Sara until I was doing press for this, and somebody told me it wasn’t.”

Erin quipped, “I don’t know what’s the bigger insult, not knowing I was on it or thinking it was Sara.”

Although Erin appeared on five episodes between 2005 and 2006 as Heather, the girlfriend of Cam Gigandet’s Kevin Volchok, she and Brody both clarified they “never worked together” as they shared no scenes.

Adam Brody and Kristen Bell on Nobody Wants This. (Netflix)

“I was very bad in it. I was trying to be an actress. I had red hair and a different nose, so you don’t need to feel bad about not remembering who I was,” recalled Erin. “We never worked together and I was bad. Like, I was truly bad in the show, and I had very minimal scenes and none of them were with you, they were all with Mischa [Barton], I think, and Volchok, the guy who played my boyfriend.”

Noting she was “so low on the totem pole,” Erin said, “I was not allowed to talk to anybody on the set of The O.C. I have one memory of someone coming into the makeup trailer and being like, ‘I’m ordering Nobu, who wants some?’ And they just walked right past me, like I was not allowed to put an order in.”

“I really didn’t want you to find out about this because I didn’t want you to lose respect for me being a loser guest star on The O.C. when I was trying to recruit you to trust me with this piece of art that we were gonna do together,” added Erin.

Brody starred as Seth Cohen on The O.C. for the entirety of its four-season run from 2003 to 2007.

In Nobody Wants This, Brody plays single rabbi Noah, who unexpectedly falls in love with agnostic sex podcaster Joanne (Kristen Bell), much to the judgment of both their families. Erin created the show based on her own marriage.

Netflix renewed the series earlier this month with Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan as new showrunners.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.