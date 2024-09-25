Adam Brody Reveals the Secret to His 10-Year Marriage to Leighton Meester: ‘Pick Someone Good’

"Be in love with someone who’s great and then just kind of listen to them,” the 'Nobody Wants This' star said

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Leighton Meester and Adam Brody

Adam Brody made the right choice marrying Leighton Meester.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, the O.C. alum, 44, appeared on Today with Hoda and Jenna to promote his new Netflix series, Nobody Wants This.

While discussing the romcom, which costars Kristen Bell, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager got their guest to open up on his own long-lasting relationship.

Adam Brody speaks to Hoda and Jenna about @Netflix’s “Nobody Wants This” and working with Kristen Bell.



He also opens up about being married to Leighton Meester and their parenting style. pic.twitter.com/sUYMjLtZca — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) September 24, 2024

“We should point out, you’ve been married for 10 years,” Hoda, 60, said before asking Brody, “What’s the magic of your relationship?”

“Oh, pick someone good. Be lucky and be in love with someone who’s great and then just kind of listen to them,” he replied.

Related: Leighton Meester Opens Up About 'All the Good and the Hard' in Her Marriage to Adam Brody

His answer seemed to hit a soft spot for Bush Hager, 42, who added, “I love that.”

“If you’re with someone great, you’re on third base,” Brody continued. “Not that it doesn’t take sacrifice and humility and you have to grow together and you have to be willing to grow, because you’re not going to be able to stay 100 percent right where you are. But if you’re with someone wonderful, I think you’re on third base.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, February 2024

Brody and the Gossip Girl star, 38, tied the knot in 2014. Since then, the couple has welcomed two children together — daughter Arlo, 9, and a son, 4, whose name has not yet been revealed.

While on Today, Brody also discussed his and Meester's parenting style, and whether or not he was a "helicopter" dad or if he identified more as the head of a "free-range" household.

Related: Meet the Gossip Girl Cast's Real-Life Partners

"Of course, I’m going to feel like it’s the perfect balance of all of it,” he said of being a bit of both.

Brody admitted that he and Meester are “honest” and “have some very truthful conversations” with their kids, “for better or worse.” Still, he doesn’t believe that he nor his wife could be labeled as “overly strict.”

Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, March 2019

"There is a helicopter, you know, to keep them safe," he said. "I’m not overly strict but I see the sharp edges, literally. And their heads aren’t gonna… I want to keep those heads maintained."

Last week, Brody appeared on the Sept. 16 episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, where he shared insight on the dynamics of his and Meester's working relationship.

“Everything is run through each other,” he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“We are each other’s managers, and we also have the same two agents... We are in each other’s s--- in that way, and we even did a movie together a couple of years ago,” Brody continued, referring to the couple’s 2023 adventure thriller River Wild.

He described his wife as “charmingly aloof to the business,” noting that the longtime actress will sometimes not know the names of the biggest stars. Still, Brody says “it doesn’t diminish her art.”

“She’s a poet, she has a depth and a read on material that is always illuminating and has a great radar,” he added, praising her talents.



Nobody Wants This premieres on Netflix on Sept. 26.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.