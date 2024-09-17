Adam Brody Says He and Wife Leighton Meester Are ‘Each Other’s Manager’

The actor explained how he and Meester advise each other on work projects

Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic Adam Brody and Leighton Meester in Holywood, California in March 2019.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester aren’t afraid to mix up business and pleasure.

During the Monday, Sept. 16, episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Brody, 44, shared how he and Meester, 38, advise — and even work together — on projects.

“Everything is run through each other,” the actor explained. “We are each other’s managers, and we also have the same two agents... We are in each other’s s--- in that way, and we even did a movie together a couple of years ago.”

Brody is likely referencing the number of films the two have done together over the years, including the 2023 adventure thriller River Wild, which followed siblings on a white-water rafting trip. The pair have also appeared in projects including the 2014 rom-com Life Partners and the ABC sitcom Single Parents.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Leighton Meester and Adam Brody in Los Angeles, California in February 2024.

Off-camera, Brody and Meester discuss scripts for projects they’re considering.

“She’s charmingly aloof to the business. She will literally not know Seth Rogen’s name, you know what I mean? ... It’s f------ great, because it doesn’t diminish her art,” he explained. “That’s not where she’s focusing, and so she has that outsider quality, and she can come in, but she’s such an artist.

“She’s a poet, she has a depth and a read on material that is always illuminating and has a great radar,” he continued. “And so she can still get at the heart of something, a script, no problem, but it’s for me to look at the cover letter and go, ‘You’re doing this or not.’ ”

When it comes to instincts around work, Brody contended he usually has a better read on what could become a great project.

Noam Galai/Getty Adam Brody and Leighton Meester in New York City in November 2022.

“Before we even have read it, I’m like, ‘Oh, these names, these are good names. You probably want to be involved,” he said, adding, “ ‘I haven’t heard of these names. Sounds sketchy. Give it a read. I’m the biz guy.' But she knows from an intelligent, intuitive way what’s true and what’s lyrical and what’s bulls---.”

The couple, who met while shooting The Oranges, got engaged in November 2013 and later wed in a private ceremony in February 2014. They now share two children: a daughter, Arlo, born in 2015, and a son, whose name has not been revealed, born in 2020.



More than a decade after tying the knot, the couple make sure never to take each other for granted with Meester telling E! News in November 2023 that “we just make it work.”

“We’re just super, super lucky, and I think we recognize how lucky we are with one another," she told the outlet. "We give each other a lot of respect and time and attention and focus. Like, really put our time and energy into a relationship."

