Adam Crozier would have known about Horizon problems, claims Royal Mail insider

Adam Crozier has been previously criticised for his role at the Royal Mail in the Horizon scandal - DANIEL JONES

Adam Crozier, the former chief executive of Royal Mail, would have been aware about the faulty Horizon IT system after it was identified as “problematic” by his technology specialists, an insider has claimed.

An IT manager, who was employed by Royal Mail, told the BBC that concerns with the Post Office software were discussed by senior management but that resolving the issues was not considered a priority.

The unnamed man, who the BBC identified as Tony, was contracted to work for Royal Mail’s technology leadership team from 2007 to 2009.

“We were certainly discussing the fact that Horizon was problematic and needed to be replaced,” Tony told BBC Five Live.

Asked whether Mr Crozier would have known about the problems, Tony said he’d “struggle to think” he wasn’t alerted “at some point”, adding reports he submitted would likely have been escalated from Royal Mail’s then chief information officer (CIO).

He said the Post Office, which formed part of Royal Mail before it became independent in 2012, was never deemed to be a “problem child”, with Royal Mail executives likely to be more focused on improving profitability following a decline in the use of letters.

“The fact that nobody joined the dots is what I find incredulous,” Tony added.

Crozier denies any involvement in scandal

Mr Crozier has denied any involvement with Horizon. He served as chief executive from 2003 to 2010 before he was succeeded by Canadian businesswoman Dame Moya Greene.

In a statement released last night, Mr Crozier said: “I would like to express my heartfelt sympathies to the individuals and families who were so wronged by the tragic miscarriages of justice and for whom justice has been denied so long.

“I can only imagine it must have been a dreadful experience for everyone concerned.

“While I did not have any involvement in the Horizon issue during my time at Royal Mail, I feel deeply sorry for those whose lives were ruined by what happened and stand ready to participate in the inquiry’s continued efforts to make sure this tragic situation never happens again.”

Story continues

Mr Crozier, a former chief executive of the Football Association and ITV, is the current chairman of BT, and has been previously criticised for his role at the Royal Mail in the Horizon scandal.

In harrowing evidence to the public inquiry, postmasters questioned why Mr Crozier had been rewarded with lucrative appointments.

One postmaster said: “For a job application, mortgage, even to get a mobile contract, we common people have to go through credit checks, conviction checks and a lot more; wherever, whoever involved in a court proceeding gets CBE, gets titles, what kind of checks they do?

“They were the people who were the head of the Post Office when my trial was going on...What are they doing now? Chairman of BT. So they don’t have to go through all these checks and all that.

“It’s just only for the common people. The people in the authorities, they can just – we took you to court, you are criminal, we ruined your life but forget it.”