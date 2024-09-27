Adam Devine Says He Gained 25 Lbs. During Wife Chloe Bridges’ Pregnancy: 'I Was So Gross'

“I’m working out, like, six days a week to try to shed the walrus that I’ve become,” the actor and comedian said

Adam Devine/Instagram Chloe Bridges and Adam Devine announce their pregnancy in Oct. 2023

Adam Devine is trying to lose the weight he gained while his wife Chloe Bridges was pregnant.

The Righteous Gemstones actor, 40, recently spoke to PageSix and said he’s hoping to bounce back like Bridges, 32, did after the couple welcomed their son Beau in February.

“Her mental bounce-back was super fast for her, and her physical bounce-back was so annoying!” he quipped. “She was pregnant, and meanwhile, I was just eating everything with her and gained, like, 25 pounds.”

“I was just a fat pig,” the comedian added. “I was just a little garbage can of a person. Just a garbage disposal. I was so gross.”

Devine said he was “a little ashamed” of his weight gain, admitting that he even “grew a bad beard to cover [his] neck fat.”

Theo Wargo/Getty Adam Devine

He told the outlet that he’s just now starting to bounce back while Bridges “bounced back in, like, three weeks.”

“She looked like herself, and it was so annoying. And [she] didn’t work out!” he continued. “Meanwhile, I’m working out, like, six days a week to try to shed the walrus that I’ve become.”

Devine previously joked about his weight when he and Bridges announced they were expecting their first child.

The actor posted a photo on his Instagram where he's back-to-back with Bridges as they both showcase their bellies, placing their hands on their stomachs.

"Look we're pregnant!" he captioned the snap. "Well I'm just fat now but Chloe is all preggo with a human baby! Obviously, very exciting stuff!”

