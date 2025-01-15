Adam Kinzinger Spots ‘Rich Irony’ In Latest MAGA Outrage: ‘Honestly Shut Up’

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Tuesday highlighted the hypocrisy of Republicans who are clutching their pearls over a report that Vice President Kamala Harris has not invited Vice President-elect JD Vance and his family to tour the VP’s Naval Observatory residence ahead of their moving in next week.

It’s a “rich irony,” Kinzinger, a longtime critic of President-elect Donald Trump and his MAGA allies, wrote on social media.

“Harris didn’t invite JD Vance to the naval observatory. So MAGA is furious. Oh by the way in 2020 Trump didn’t even do a Transition,” he noted.

Vance sparked backlash for calling Harris “trash” during the 2024 election.

The hypocracy is a feature — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) January 14, 2025

To conservative commentator Tom Fitton’s post which sarcastically called Harris’ alleged snub “CLASSY,” Kinzinger fired back: “Your dude didn’t invite Biden in 2020 and didn’t even do a transition so honestly shut up.”

Your dude didn’t invite Biden in 2020 and didn’t even do a transition so honestly shut up https://t.co/zS6DqwzK2x — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) January 14, 2025

And Kinzinger also issued a blunt reminder to Fox News’ Jesse Watters, who complained on air Tuesday night about former first lady Michelle Obama not attending Trump’s second inauguration.

“How rich,” Kinzinger wrote. “2020 Trump and Melania were........ In Florida.”

In Florida https://t.co/dRy0XcvY3S — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) January 15, 2025

Trump, of course, refused to acknowledge his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden and flew down with Melania Trump to their Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, instead of attending Biden’s inauguration.

