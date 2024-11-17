Adam 'Pacman' Jones arrested for hotel bar fight after Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul match

Former NFL cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested in Arlington, Texas, after getting into an altercation at a hotel following the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium.

The Arlington Police Department confirmed to USA TODAY Sports that Jones was taken into custody early Saturday morning for assaulting a peace officer, public intoxication and resisting arrest after authorities responded to a bar fight at the Live By Loews Arlington Hotel. The fight was separated by the time officers arrived, according to the police report, but cops said "Jones continued approaching and yelling at the others involved."

"The officer stepped between them and told Mr. Jones that if he tried to fight again, he would be arrested," the report reads. "A short time later, another fight broke out in the bar area, again involving Mr. Jones. While the officer and hotel security were working to separate the individuals involved, Mr. Jones hit the officer on her arm. At that point, she informed Mr. Jones she was placing him under arrest for Assault on a Peace Officer."

Jones walked away from the officer as she attempted to place him in handcuffs, but authorities said he was arrested without further incident after backup arrived. He was booked into the Arlington City Jail.

The Tyson vs. Paul fight was held at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, where Jones played 2008. He also played for the Tennessee Titans (2005–2007), Cincinnati Bengals (2010–2017) and Denver Broncos (2018) during his 13-year NFL career, where he racked up a total of 507 tackles, 17 interceptions and 92 pass deflections.

