When is Adam Peaty competing at the Paris Olympics?

Adam Peaty has overcome mental health problems and a foot injury to prepare himself for Paris 2024, looking to secure his fourth Olympic gold medal.

The Briton hopes to achieve an astonishing feat by becoming the first swimmer since Michael Phelps to win the same race at three consecutive Games.

It has not been an easy route up to this point for Peaty, though, as he admitted that his personal life took a turn for the worse when he split up with his partner, Eiri Munro, in 2021.

This initiated the next two years of hell for the 29-year-old as, after suffering a broken foot, his lack of escapism through training caused him to turn to alcohol.

With his depression severely enhanced by a drinking habit, Peaty desperately needed to restore some stability to his life.

The opportunity for this came when his son, George, was born in 2022. Peaty would spend the next few months back in the pool, making tremendous sacrifices in order to work towards another gold medal.

Currently holding world records in the 50m and 100m races, Peaty is widely regarded as the greatest men’s breaststroke swimmer in history. However, he considers the 100m distance to be his strongest after setting a remarkable time of 56.88s in 2019, becoming the first man in history to swim it under 57 seconds.

When is Adam Peaty competing?

In Paris, the swimming will begin on 27 July, when the Games officially get underway. Peaty has advanced to the final of the men’s 100m breaststroke and will look to defend his title for a second time. The session starts at 7:30pm BST (8:30pm CET), but Peaty’s final is at 8:44pm BST (9:44pm CET) on Sunday 28 July.

The 4x100m medley relay on will then take place on 4 August, with Peaty having the chance to win a consecutive gold medal in that race, too, after leading his team to victory at Tokyo 2020.

Proclaiming that he now brings with him a different mindset, after removing himself from the sport for two years, the powerful swimmer will undoubtedly be one of Team GB’s brightest stars heading into Paris.

Not only will he be looking to further cement his own greatness as an athlete, but he will also hope to contribute more medals to Team GB’s ever growing tally.

So, while 22 gold medals were secured at Tokyo, we could be looking at an even greater visit in Paris, where a fully fit and motivated Peaty is set to shine.