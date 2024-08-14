Adam Peaty reveals plan for extended break before decision over Los Angeles Olympics

Team GB swimmer Adam Peaty is taking a break from the sport before deciding whether he wants to compete at the next Olympics. (AFP via Getty Images)

Adam Peaty says he is taking an extended break following his silver medal success at the Paris 2024 before deciding on whether he wants to compete at the next Olympics in Los Angeles.

In an interview with The Times, the two-time Olympic champion spoke about the possibility of qualifying for a fourth Olympics and challenging for a third individual gold medal.

“I’m going to stay fit and I’m going to train for two years,” he said when addressing whether he has the desire to compete at Los Angeles 2028.

“But I’m going to take a break, put other things forward as a priority. It’s trying to get a balance with my work and trying to find out who I am away from sport.

“Knowing what I’ve done in the past 14 months, I only need two years really. So we’ll look at the landscape in ’26 and if that contract’s worth writing for me, I’ll write it and I’ll train the hardest I can.”

Adam Peaty won silver in the men’s 100m breaststroke final at Paris 2024. (Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Peaty had to settle for silver in the men’s 100m breaststroke final in Paris, having lost out on a third consecutive gold medal in the event to Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi by just 0.02 seconds.

It was a result that would have hurt the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 champion earlier in his career but after coming through a tumultuous time in the build up to the Olympics, Peaty says he is in a completely different mental space now.

“It’s not sad at all,” he said during his teary post-race interview. “These are happy tears. If you’re willing to put yourself on the line every single time, I think there’s no such thing as a loss.

“It’s broken me, this sport, but it’s also given me life, it’s given me everything I am and I am happy to stand here with not really any answers to what that performance is but a happy heart and that is all that matters.”

Peaty has won medals and broken records in the pool but will he come back for another Games in Los Angeles? (EPA)

During his 20s Peaty was won medals and broke records. He set the fastest times in both the 50m and 100m breaststroke and has broken the world record 14 times. He was first man to swim under 26 seconds for the 50m breaststroke and under both 58 and 57 seconds in the 100m.

By the time the Los Angeles Games come around he’ll be close to 34-years-old so is the motivation still there to compete at the highest level?

Peaty isn’t sure but he wants time away from the sport to think abut it.

“When you win Olympic gold, that does come at a cost,” he told The Times, “You’ve got to sacrifice your relationships with your family, because of the time. You’ve got to miss out on key moments of your life and put training first, swimming first.

“That’s the cost of gold.

“Winning golds, winning silvers that’s not a motivation any more, because I just wake up the next day and I’m like, ‘OK, whatever,’

“I’ve won worlds, I’ve won Europeans, I’ve won Commonwealths, I’ve won Olympics. I’ve got world records. I’ve won everything there is to win in my event. I have nothing to prove.”