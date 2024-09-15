Adam Sandler Shares Kiss with Wife Jackie Before Heading to Play in Pickup Basketball Game in N.Y.C.

Adam and Jackie, who met in 1999 on the set of his movie 'Big Daddy,' got married in 2003

TheImageDirect Jackie and Adam Sandler in New York City on Sept. 14, 2024

Adam Sandler got a good luck kiss from his wife, Jackie Sandler, ahead of his pickup basketball game.

The Happy Gilmore actor, 58, was photographed on Saturday, Sept. 14, in New York City, with Jackie, 49, by his side and a basketball in hand.

Adam, who is often spotted playing basketball, wore a pink and blue patterned shirt with light blue basketball shorts. He completed his casual look with black and pink sneakers over tube socks, which is a Gen Z trend.

Jackie, meanwhile, opted for dark sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt with a large-brimmed visor and white sneakers.



Adam and Jackie met in 1999 on the set of his movie Big Daddy when she appeared as a waitress at a sports bar. She has since made appearances in other movies her husband starred in, including 50 First Dates, Grown Ups, The Wrong Missy and Hubie Halloween.

TheImageDirect Jackie and Adam Sandler on Sept. 14, 2024

They tied the knot in 2003 and have welcomed two daughters, Sadie and Sunny in 2006 and 2008. Acting has since become a family affair for the Sandlers. Adam, Jackie, Sadie, 18, and Sunny, 15, all appeared in the 2023 Netflix movie You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.



Sandler has been known for his laid-back fashion sense, which includes baggy clothes and oversized T-shirts on the red carpet. He previously told PEOPLE about how he became an "accidental" Gen Z fashion icon.

"You know, this is an accidental thing," he said in August, "but here I am wearing goofy clothes, and I don't know. I don't think about it."

The actor also found out that the trend, labeled "Madam Sandler" includes wearing a crop top with baggy shorts.

"Crop top, I used to wear when I was young," he said. "I used to wear the half shirt. Now, it would not be great for anybody, but I get it. Comfortable. That sounds like a good outfit."



TheImageDirect Jackie and Adam Sandler kiss on Sept. 14, 2024

The actor also revealed in August that Happy Gilmore 2 is in production, almost 30 years after the 1996 comedy was released.

"Well, we worked hard trying to write something that we thought people would have a good time with, and I'm more than excited," he told PEOPLE at the time. "[It's] probably the most excited I've been in many years to shoot something."



