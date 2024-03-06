It’s Adam Schiff and Steve Garvey for the win while experienced women lose to politics | Opinion

It wasn’t pretty, but Adam Schiff pulled it off. He not only managed to finish first in the U.S. Senate race, he also practically assured his victory in November with a shrewd — some would say ruthless — ad campaign that elevated rookie Republican candidate Steve Garvey in the eyes of conservative voters.

Garvey, a former LA Dodgers’ all-star, did minimal campaigning. On the debate stage, his performances ranged from lackluster to downright cringey. When he did answer questions, it was hard to know where he stood on key issues like immigration, homelessness and the environment. Yet Garvey finished ahead of two candidates far more qualified than him, Rep. Katie Porter, who finished third, and Rep. Barbara Lee, who came in fourth.

It was an especially tough blow for Porter, who had been neck-and-neck with Schiff before Garvey entered the race. That’s exactly why Schiff wanted her out.

His carefully orchestrated campaign invested more than $10 million in ads that raised Garvey’s profile by portraying him as a conservative threat to California. If elected to the Senate, Garvey “will be a reliable vote for (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell and his extreme Republican agenda,” one of Schiff’s mailers warned.

Garvey, meanwhile, stuck to his script, describing himself as a moderate Republican and repeatedly refusing to say whether he’ll vote for Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

In election night comments, Garvey played down the importance of Schiff’s extensive ad campaign.

“So all this about media spending, it’s choice. It’s free will and choice by the opposition,” he told KCRA TV.

Despite the popularity Garvey still enjoys as a former baseball star, he has precious little chance of winning in November. Democrats outnumber Republicans in California 2-1. Age is also a factor; Garvey is 75. And he carries some baggage, including marital infidelities dating back to his baseball days and, more recently, news that he severed relationships with his adult children.

It seems almost certain that Adam Schiff will be California’s next U.S. senator.

He’s already proven his strength as lead prosecutor in Trump’s first impeachment trial. His colleagues highly respect him and Schiff has a reputation for getting things done.

Yet Porter, too, would be a strong senator, as would Lee.

Both would have brought experience and much-needed diversity to the chamber — Porter as a single mother of school-age children and Lee as a Black woman who has experienced homelessness, poverty and single motherhood.

It almost feels like a rip-off that neither Porter nor Lee will advance to the general election. Instead, Schiff gets as his November opponent an unqualified former baseball player who is not conversant in the issues. Garvey gets a political version of an intentional walk in baseball — a free pass to first base that has nothing to do with merit but is purely strategic. Garvey was lucky enough to be a name that enough Republicans voted for while Democrats split their votes.

Porter, 50, is still young enough to run for the U.S. Senate again, but Lee, at 77, probably won’t get that chance.

Lee has been an effective legislator who has been true to her convictions, has shown courage and integrity for years in Congress. She deserves better. We all deserve better than Steve Garvey on our November ballots.