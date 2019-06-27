Adam Scott gives Mitch McConnell permission to use his image on Twitter only during his 'stunning & humiliating defeat'

Actor Adam Scott made it painfully clear just how he felt about Senator Mitch McConnell's team using his image in support of the news that President Donald Trump intends to make a Supreme Court nomination before the 2020 presidential election, if a seat were to open.
On Wednesday, the Senate Majority Leader's Team Mitch Twitter account shared a recent article by The Hill, in which Trump said he would make a nomination before the election.
https://t.co/XJ5HKKkDep pic.twitter.com/nMpAMAluzm— Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) June 25, 2019
The account then added a GIF of Adam Scott, as Ben Wyatt in Parks and Recreation, turning and winking at the camera. The seemingly smug reaction is in contrast to, prior to 2016 presidential election, McConnell notoriously blocking former President Barack Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland, with the reasoning that a lame duck president should not fill a high court vacancy.
Dear Mitch McConnell & all those representing him,— Adam Scott (@mradamscott) June 26, 2019
Please refrain from using my image in support of anything but your own stunning & humiliating defeat.
Thanks!
Adam
cc: @senatemajldr @McConnellPress https://t.co/0lfxuKlUiK
In response, Scott, who is currently starring in the second season of Big Little Lies, tweeted, "Dear Mitch McConnell & all those representing him... Please refrain from using my image in support of anything but your own stunning & humiliating defeat."
June 26, 2019
Not to be outdone, and sticking to the Parks and Rec theme, McConnell's camp replied with a screenshot of the show, which depicts Scott's character bankrupting a town when he served as a teenage mayor.
In reaction to the fictional newspaper clipping, Scott shared an image, allegedly taken in the early '90s at a Sons of Confederate Veterans event, of the senator from Kentucky smiling and posing in front of the Confederate flag.
June 26, 2019
Others were quick to comment their support for Scott with their own GIFs, including Star Wars' Mark Hamill.
Het Adam- Thanks for fighting the good fight & if he keeps trolling you, feel free to borrow this GIF to reply: pic.twitter.com/asUAWkCv3o— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 26, 2019
June 26, 2019
June 26, 2019
June 26, 2019
