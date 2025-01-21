Addison Rae Offers Fans an Update on the State of Her Friendship with Kourtney Kardashian

"She got married and has a baby now," the TikTok star told 'Rolling Stone'

Addison Rae is letting everyone know where she stands with Kourtney Kardashian.

When asked about the status of their friendship during a new cover story interview with Rolling Stone, the "Diet Pepsi" singer, 24, said, “She got married and has a baby now."

Rae added, "I’ve lived a few lives.”

The Louisiana native and Kardashian, 45, first became friends in 2020, and for a while the two seemed inseparable, making workout videos, hanging by the pool and wearing matching outfits.

The duo even appeared together in Rae's 2021 film debut, He's All That. Still, many were surprised by their friendship, given their 21-year age gap.



ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Addison Rae and Rachael Leigh Cook Star in the First Trailer for 'He's All That'

"She's an amazing friend of mine, amazing mentor and person," Rae told Access at the time. "We got very fortunate that it ended up working out and I'm very thankful for her." She added that the two have similar interests and temperaments — "I think both of us are very honest people and we like a lot of the same things. it started off with both of us just loving to workout. We were doing that together a lot."

"She's just a very real person and honest," the "Aquamarine" artist continued. "She's been so helpful to me in every way. She's such a good person to lean on."



Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Addison Rae, Kourtney Kardashian

In October 2023, The Kardashians star wished Rae a happy birthday on Instagram, sharing throwback photos and TikToks of the two together. She also gifted the 24-year-old a candy gift basket designed to look like her "A" initial.

ADVERTISEMENT

"SCREAMING AND CRYING," Rae wrote over a photo of the gift she shared to Instagram. "I love you so much @kourtneykardash. You know me so well."

Kardashian welcomed her son, Rocky Thirteen, with husband Travis Barker the very next month on Nov. 1.

Related: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Baby Boy's Full Name and Birth Date Revealed

Inez & Vinoodh Addison Rae Rolling Stone Cover

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rae, who rose to fame on TikTok, told Rolling Stone that the platform helped her "do what I’ve always wanted to do."

The star, who released the singles "Diet Pepsi" and "Aquamarine" last year, is working on finishing her album. She's also set to appear in the comedy Animal Friends alongside Aubrey Plaza, Ryan Reynolds, Dan Levy and Jason Momoa, premiering on Oct. 10.



Read the original article on People